The Bizarre Story of New York’s Fake Donald J. Trump State Park

Now that New York Mayor Bill De Blasio is tearing the Trump name off of two ice skating rinks, a carousel, and a golf course, it’s time for Governor Andrew Cuomo to rid the Empire State of a monument to Trump’s chicanery: the “Donald J. Trump State Park” in Mahopac, about an hour north of New York City.

Donald J. Trump State Park is, appropriately enough, not a park. If you try to visit it—I have—you’ll only find a parking lot and some utterly unremarkable woodland with a few paths (no signs or markers) that hikers have worn down over the years. There are also the remains of a few abandoned structures, but don’t go inside—they’re full of asbestos.

What you will find, however, are massive signs on both sides of the Taconic State Parkway blaring about “Donald J. Trump State Park.” That’s right—there’s no Trump park, only signs advertising the Trump park. The perfect metaphor for Trump himself.