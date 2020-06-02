‘The Bizarro-World’ Immigration Courts Where the Constitution Isn’t Applied

Gustavo Alzate, a 34-year-old property manager for a New York real estate firm, was desperate after federal agents brought him in chains to a New Jersey jail to await a hearing on deportation charges. The Colombian immigrant used a jailhouse hotline to call in every day to the New York immigration court to find out when he would get a hearing before a judge.

“For a long time, I was told there was no record of my case or me with the court,” he later said in court papers. “No one ever told me when my Notice to Appear form was filed with the court.”

That’s because even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in New York had arrested Alzate and confined him in the Hudson County Jail in Jersey City, they didn’t get around to bringing his deportation case to the court for eight days, as they now acknowledge. For Alzate, it was Kafkaesque: “This time period was psychological torture for me because I did not know what would happen to me or when.”