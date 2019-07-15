Amazon Is Marking Down Its New Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera Kits By Nearly Half for Prime Day

The Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera lets you talk to visitors at your place through the smartphone or tablet app and lets them talk right back to you. And with customizable motion detection, you can decide where in the camera’s vision motion is important, meaning that distracting movements by pets, kids, or plants won’t alarm you. Amazon is also offering free storage for all of your clips on the cloud so you don’t have to fuss with microUSB cards or downloads. All this is down to $100 from $180 right now, so upgrade your home situational awareness while it’s on sale. | Get it on Amazon >

