The Blood of Kashmir: Part Two — Families of the Jihad Martyrs

The day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar, the c ity remained in a state of suspended animation. It was the anniversary of Molvi Farooq’s assassination, the one-time Mirwaiz of Kashmir and separatist leader having been murdered 18 years ago. A mar c h had been s c heduled, as it is every year, and would have wended its way through the old c ity that afternoon. But the powers that be had de c ided that no su c h mar c h should take pla c e, c iting se c urity c on c erns, and the c ity was brought to a standstill for the se c ond day in a row by the mutually reinfor c ing pressures of the military’s lo c k-down and the separatists’ shutdown.

It was, Kashmiri journalist Sameer Yasir told me, as good a day as any to get out of the c ity and into the militant heartland.

Our driver was a veteran fixer of the insurgency’s 1990s heyday and claimed to have ferried around everyone from CNN to the Washington Post. Despite his bona fides, he still had to stop and ask directions on occasion, so deep into the boondocks were we going. It occurred to me that we could have followed the signs. Not the road signs, of which there were none, but rather those scrawled on the sides of houses and the roller doors of shuttered shop fronts: “We want free.” “We want peace.” “We will become Pakistani.”

If it was diffi c ult to find the village of Heff—a mealy string of c on c rete buildings along a ro c ky, unsealed street in the distri c t of Shopian—it was easy to find the home of Bilal Ahmad Mohand, a militant also known as Bilal Molvi who had been killed in a shootout with Indian se c urity for c es only two weeks earlier. One only had to look for the signs of martyrdom and mourning, with whi c h the fa c ade of the building was festooned.

Above the front door, fixed to the awning, photographi c enlargements of Bilal had been ere c ted that showed him posing with various weapons, his c hildren, and his c omrades-in-arms. He had been a large man, a leader of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen separatist group, and sported a beard that brought immediately to mind those of other militants—terrorists, we c ould c all them in the West—the world over. His father, Muhammad Yousuf, met us at the door and qui c kly ushered us upstairs.

It was only now that I became aware of a misunderstanding that existed between Yasir and me. As we settled in against the cushions that lined the walls of the otherwise bare room, he asked me what I wanted to know. I had assumed he was here to report a story of his own, where in fact he had brought me to help me with mine. That I hadn’t a story in mind yet was a problem. Indeed, I had spent most of the morning’s commute marveling at the poppy plantations on the side of the road—private paddocks of potential heroin—rather than coming up with questions. I asked, a little pathetically, how Muhammad Yousuf was feeling.

“ What I was struck by was their rhetoric. They spoke, not in terms of national liberation, but in those of Islamic fundamentalism. ”

He c o c ked an eyebrow, almost bemused. “My son just died,” he said in Koshur, whi c h sounded to me a little like Urdu, not that I understand Urdu, either. “How does he think I’m feeling?”

He c ontinued talking, primarily to Yasir, as though to save me the embarrassment.

“My son was prepared to die this way,” he said. “We have always known that this is how it would end.”

He said the family’s primary c on c ern was now Bilal’s wife, whom he said had been diagnosed with a “tumor”—meaning c an c er—and his two s c hool-aged c hildren.

“We c annot be c on c erned for Bilal, who is in paradise,” he said. “He died a martyr, as Allah wished it. But now there is no one to c are for his family. This is what we must fo c us on.”

I was better prepared at the next house, the home of Saddam Hussain Paddar, who was killed in the same alter c ation as Bilal. Paddar’s mother, Feroza Bano, c ame to join us on the por c h, a large woman in a pink floral heads c arf, and we settled in again on the c ushions provided.

In early May, Bano be c ame something of an internet sensation when footage of her at Paddar’s funeral went viral. In the video, whi c h is available on YouTube, Bano stands atop the roof of the house with a group of militants and fires an AK47 into the air. The video was a gift to both sides. In south Kashmir, separatists rallied around it. In the Hindu heartland—and in the Indian press—it was seized upon as yet another example of how su c h separatists are ultimately all terrorists .

“ Militant funerals have become all too common in this part of the world, often drawing thousands of mourners. ”

“I did what I did be c ause I loved my son and was pleased when he be c ame a martyr,” she said. “We need more martyrs, more boys like my son. It is Allah’s wish.”

Speaking to both Yousuf and Bano, I was stru c k, not by their sense of pride in their sons, whi c h, c ommingled with their inevitable grief, seemed befitting of the families of fallen soldiers, nor indeed by their fatalism, whi c h befitted their situation. There are between 150 and 200 militants in Kashmir at any given time, roughly split between lo c als and Pakistani infiltrators, with more than half a million Indian se c urity for c es ranged against them. Given the odds, I’d be fatalisti c , too.

No, what I was stru c k by was their rhetori c . They spoke, not in terms of national liberation, but in those of Islami c fundamentalism. While these are by no means ex c lusive registers, the c omplete absen c e of nationalist feeling in what they were saying did seem somewhat c urious. Yasir had noti c ed it, too, he told me: something did appear to be shifting in the narrative.

“This is why I wanted you to meet Paddar’s mother,” he told me. “I had never seen anything like [her behaviour at the funeral] before.”

We were standing at the gate to Heff’s “Martyr’s Graveyard,” a grassy knoll in whi c h the militants had been re c ently interred. Their headstones dutifully fa c ed Me c c a, whi c h at that moment meant into the early afternoon sun.

Militant funerals have be c ome all too c ommon in this part of the world, often drawing thousands of mourners. The February funeral of 19-year-old Ubaid Shafi Malla, who dropped out of c ollege to join the Hizb, as the group is sometimes known, was representative of their tone and tenor.

A c c ording to Yasir’s BB C report of the event, Malla’s mother addressed the c rowd:

“Would you like to be c ome a poli c e offi c er?” she began, to whi c h the angry c rowd c hanted ba c k “No, we won’t!”

“Would you like to be c ome a militant?” she c ontinued.

“Yes, we will,” the c rowd roared in response.

“Would you like to be c ome Tiger?” she said, pointing to a nearby village where a famous Kashmiri militant Sameer Bhat, also known as Sameer Tiger, was killed the previous week.

“Yes, we want to!” the c rowd responded.

“Then say it loudly,” she shouted.

“Azadi! [Freedom!],” the c rowd responded.

“This is what killing militants does,” Yasir told me. “It creates martyrs and brings their families honor—and, as a result, it creates more militants.”

“ Bathed in soft afternoon light, and the pollen floating visibly on it, we found the house of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo. ”

We had a sneaky bite to eat nearby—neither Yasir nor the driver were observing Ramadan—before c ontinuing onto Beighpora Awantipora in the distri c t of Pulwama. Here, bathed in soft afternoon light, and the pollen floating visibly on it, we found the house of Hizb c ommander Riyaz Naikoo, who styles himself as Mohammad Bin Qasim, and asked after the man’s father.

It had again been easy to find the pla c e: the otherwise c andy- c olored building had been dese c rated with bla c k graffiti and its windows broken and pat c hed up with c ardboard. Naikoo’s father Assadullah told us it was the work of the Indian se c urity for c es, whi c h have allegedly been harassing the family sin c e his son be c ame a militant.

“They have treated us like dogs for six years,” Assadullah said. “They have raided our house more than 30 times, often beating us up. They think we know where Riyaz Saab is.”

A former math tea c her, Riyaz Naikoo is representative of what the Hindustan Times has labelled Kashmir’s “new breed of militant”: edu c ated, middle- c lass, and so c ial media savvy. “The [militants’ so c ial media] videos are affe c ting the psy c hology of Kashmiri youth, who spend hours wat c hing videos uploaded by lo c al militants and by Islami c State,” Pulwama’s Superintendent of Poli c e, Tejinder Singh, told the newspaper earlier this year. “Their only role models are militants with guns. ... We haven’t been able to provide them with alternative role models."

Naikoo’s family spends hours wat c hing su c h videos as well. They have only seen Riyaz twi c e sin c e he went underground in 2012, Assadullah told us, and await his Fa c ebook sermons eagerly: his digital dispat c hes are the only way they have of knowing that he’s still alive.

“Why would he tell us where he is when he knows the Indian military is hounding us?” Assadullah said. “We wait for him to make his statements like everybody else does.”

“ I put it to Naikoo’s family plainly. To what extent was their struggle for independence? To what extent was it religious in nature? They didn’t seem to understand the question. ”

I asked about the graffiti outside: the name “Musa” was c learly dis c ernible on the walls. This, I was told, was a referen c e to Zakir Musa, a militant who split with the Hizb last year after it refused to ba c k his c alls for Kashmiri separatists to join the wider struggle for an Islami c c aliphate. In April 2017, a group of unidentified militants addressed a gathering in Pulwama. “We love Pakistan only be c ause it was c reated in the name of Islam,” News18 reported them as saying after obtaining an audio re c ording of the meeting. “But there is no Islam in today’s Pakistan. We have to do jihad in Pakistan, just like in India.”

“[The] Taliban wants an Islami c system in Pakistan. We should love [the] Taliban,” they said.

This was not the opinion of others in the Hizb, and Musa broke away from them to form the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. “The Indians wanted us to think that we were being harassed by Musa’s supporters,” Asadullah said of the graffiti. “But we know the truth.”

Naikoo’s family were hesitant to dis c uss the internal politi c s of the Hizb with me, though Indian intelligen c e agents have c redited Naikoo with holding the group together in the wake of Musa’s defe c tion. (Indeed, some estimate that the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind may have as few as ten members .) They were far more keen to dis c uss the way that Indian se c urity for c es have made their lives a living hell.

Wearing an olive-green sweater vest and sitting c ross-legged on the c arpet in the family’s front room, Naikoo’s un c le, Ghulam Qadir, said he had been held for six months under the Publi c Safety A c t in 2016, a year before Naikoo as c ended to the leadership of the Hizb.

“I kept asking why they had arrested me when I hadn’t done anything wrong,” he said. “They beat me regularly to make me answer their questions. It was a terrible time. This is why young men like Riyaz Saab want to fight them and be c ome martyrs.”

By now, the matter of the families’ rhetori c —the c onstant referen c es to martyrdom and Allah—had be c ome my overriding obsession, and I put it to Naikoo’s family plainly. To what extent was their struggle for independen c e? To what extent was it religious in nature?

They didn’t seem to understand the question.

“Riyaz Saab and others like him are fighting for the Kashmiri people,” Assadullah said. “Our c ountry and our religion are the same to us, you understand?”

I did, of c ourse, but only intelle c tually. I c ouldn’t understand it in my bones. This is what separates me from them, and indeed, in large part, the West from so many of our professed enemies. Until we understand the interpenetration of these seemingly c ontradi c tory motives—whi c h c ontinue to define c onfli c ts from the C au c asus to southern Thailand—we will c ontinue to flail aimlessly, making as many militants as we kill, ensuring yet more forever wars.

At Ghat 7 on Dal Lake, where my shikara man was waiting for me, a large family of Indian tourists were piling their suit c ases onto boats. I made a bee-line through them to my own ride and asked that I be taken home. On the boulevard that tra c ed the lake, a man sat at a pedal-powered grindstone, and went about sharpening the lo c als’ knives.

A few months later, in August 2018, Assadullah Naikoo would be among eight people detained in a series of raids in south Kashmir. A c c ording to my c onta c ts there, he has not yet been released.

