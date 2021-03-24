The Bombastic Battle that Could Wipe Out Lobster Rolls

Up and down the rocky coast of Maine, lobstermen and women are bracing for the biggest threat to their industry in years—which might mean someday your trip to Maine won’t involve lobster served alongside a piping hot ramekin filled with melted butter.

No, it isn’t climate change—although, inarguably, that has played a role—and overfishing isn’t the cause of one of the nation’s oldest industries’ potential demise either. Instead, the highest valued fishery in the U.S. is being threatened by an elusive endangered species and the federal government’s soon-to-be-released plan to protect it.

In order to save the right whale, the federal government is essentially proposing removing vertical fishing lines from the Gulf of Maine by 2030.