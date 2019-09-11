Good cookware goes a long way in making your skills in the kitchen even better. And a brand new line of hybrid nonstick cookware should definitely be on your radar if you’ve been considering an upgrade. Hexclad’s Hybrid Nonstick Cookware 7-Piece Set puts together first-of-their-kind pans that will give you all the horsepower and convenience you could want on your stovetop.

I found it extremely easy to get the pans ready for use: First, a quick rinse with soap and water. Unlike other specialty and elevated pans, these don’t require extensively delicate care. After drying, I threw the pan on the range with a low-medium flame underneath and, once warm, spread a dab of oil on it. A few minutes later, it was ready to go—and go it did. The unique hexagonal design in each pan marries stainless steel and a completely safe and abrasion-resistant nonstick surface. The pan itself is a tri-ply constructed aluminum sandwiched between two layers of stainless steel. And each pan is really safe and easy-to-use:

They’re PFOA-free.

You can throw them into the oven (where they can handle up to 500 degrees.

You can use them with metal utensils without fearing any scratches (on both sides!) and you can clean them with your toughest sponges, too. Barring that, they’re dishwasher-safe and arrive with a lifetime warranty.

They’ll work on virtually any stovetop: induction, gas, ceramic, and so on.

The handles don’t get hot (unless there’s a flame beneath them, of course)

From the lightweight-but-substantial handling of the pans to their extremely stylish look (a byproduct of functional design, to boot), this is a cookware set that will step up your entire kitchen and make you want to get cooking often. | Get it on Amazon >

