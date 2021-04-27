The ‘Burger Ban’ Lie is the GOP’s New ‘Death Panel’

Republicans can’t win the climate change debate. So they’re doing what’s worked so many times in the past: cheat.

Faced with daunting public opinion polls, conservatives have turned to an old, worn playbook of knowingly lying about Democratic proposals—in this case, President Biden’s climate change plan, which absolutely, definitely, obviously does not ban or even restrict the eating of meat, though that hasn’t stopped the the entire right-wing/Fox-News/wingnut echo chamber from tweeting and bleating about just that.

It’s this year’s “death panels.” Or “voter fraud.” Or “stolen election.” A dumb, incendiary lie that is obviously false to anyone who looks into it—but Republicans know that most of their base won’t.