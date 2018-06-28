At Least Five Dead After Shooting at ‘Capital Gazette’ Newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland

At least five people were killed and “several” others severely injured in a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper based in Annapolis, Maryland, officials said.

Anne Arundel County officials said during a press conference that “several people” were dead as a result of the shooting, and that a suspect was apprehended outside of the Gazette offices.

Several Gazette staffers tweeted about the incident, including intern Anthony Messenger, who fired off a desperate message at 2:43 p.m.: “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.” Gazette reporter Phil Davis tweeted shortly after the shooting that “a single shooter” fired on multiple people in his office, shooting through a glass door. “Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” he added.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” wrote Davis.

In a later interview, Davis said the newsroom “was like a war zone” and the scene would be “hard to describe for a while.”

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

WJLA reports that “a shotgun was involved” in the shooting. Davis said he didn't know why the shooter stopped shooting, but said the police surrounded the shooter once they arrived.

Anne Arundel Police tweeted that the building was evacuated and there were “officers continuing to search building.” WBAL reported that police went “floor by floor” to secure the building, and have asked people in the area to “to shelter in place as a precaution.” Reuters reported that police are treating the shooting as a “local incident,” and they do not see the incident “involving terrorism.”

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group, a Tronc, Inc. company. Police also swept the offices of The Baltimore Sun after the incident. The Sun reported that there was “no threat” on its newspaper, according to police, and “their presence was a precaution.” The New York Police Department is reportedly dispatching personnel to the “headquarters of all major media outlets” in the city out of an “abundance of caution,” ABC News reports.

Both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Anne Arundel County Police confirmed they are responding to where the shooting was reported.

President Trump tweeted that he was briefed about the shooting at the Gazette before leaving Wisconsin. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene,” he wrote.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he was “devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis” and asked residents to “heed all warnings and stay away from the area.” Sen. Chris Van Hollen also wrote that his “heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence.”