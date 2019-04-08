The Caraa Studio Bag Will Convince You That You Should Own a Convertible Backpack

Post-high school, I never thought I’d wear a backpack again. And yet, my new overnight bag is a backpack. Well, sort of. The Caraa Studio is a shape-shifting bag that’s a backpack one second, crossbody the next, and then finally a two-handled satchel to cover any kind of transport you could need.

It’s sleek and minimal but has some secrets too. The back panel and shoulder straps are padded and covered in moisture-wicking mesh for comfort and breathability. The large interior compartment has pockets for everything from your shoes (in their own waterproof pouch), to your Kindle, to your gym pass. The exterior pocket has a vertical zip for easy-access of things like your phone, external battery, passport, and more.

As someone that tends to do overnights on weekends at friends’ or visiting my parents, the Caraa Studio has been a game changer for me. On nights where I’m not trekking with my laptop, I can stash a change of clothes and shoes, makeup and toiletries, and my Kindle to read on my commute easily in this low-profile bag. I can toss it over my shoulder if I’m packing lightly or easily attached the backpack straps to free up my hands for whatever else I need to carry.

Other Convertible Backpacks To Consider:

The Maestro Bag, $895 from Senreve: It may not be an overnight bag, but this powerhouse 3-in-1 is crafted from Italian leather and is scratch and water-resistant.

Abera Convertible Backpack, $198 from ABLE: If you’re leaning more towards the tote bag option, this gives you the structure of a tote with the ease of a backpack or crossbody with a couple of simple steps.

côte&ciel Garonne Ballistic Backpack, $325 from Zappos: Made from water and abrasion-resistant ballistic nylon, this bag can swap from a crossbody duffle to a backpack in one fell swoop.

