The Celebrated Jazz Musician Who Was Secretly Trans

Billy Tipton was what someone in No Ordinary Man respectfully refers to a “regional jazz musician.” In the mid-1930s, he fronted a band that performed on radio stations and at Elks Lodges, Air Force bases and in nightclubs, first in his native Oklahoma City and then throughout various parts of the country. He was a successful working artist, and with The Billy Tipton Trio, he recorded two jazz-standard albums and, shortly thereafter, was offered a spot playing in Reno, Nevada, as the opener for Liberace. Rather than continuing to ascend the showbiz ladder, however, Tipton retreated from the spotlight, becoming a talent broker in Spokane, Washington, where in the early 1960s he met and married dancer Kitty Kelly, with whom he adopted three sons.

True fame, however, only arrived for Billy upon his death, when it was discovered—by everyone, including Kitty and her eldest son Billy Jr., who cradled his dad as he passed away—that Billy was a transgender man.

Billy Tipton (center) and his bandmates Oscilloscope

No Ordinary Man (in theaters July 16) is the story of Billy’s unique path, as well as of the tabloid coverage of his post-mortem outing—but to its credit, it’s more than that. Hampered by the fact that, save for some old photographs and a few audio recordings from holiday gatherings, there’s very little archival material of Billy, directors Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt take an unconventional approach to their story. Their documentary is a marriage of interviews with trans authors, activists and artists, and auditions by trans actors in which they play the role of Billy. The latter allows the filmmakers to both bring key incidents in Billy’s tale to life, and to examine the underlying dynamics and thought processes that may have been governing him at particular moments—thereby highlighting the interplay between art and fiction in comprehending and coping with real-world experiences.