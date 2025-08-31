The Chicest Bob Haircuts to Transform Your Look for Fall

This year’s most sought-after hair trend is also its most classic: the bob, swaying a few inches above the shoulders in its ever-enduring splendor.

Thanks to The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb’s fittingly snippy bob and the endless appeal of the French bob, clients are clamoring to shorten up their lobs and long layers. I spoke with stylists in New York City and Chicago, whose consensus is that the infallible bob cut is here to stay. Plus, some of Hollywood’s most celebrated celebrities are proving the enduring glamour and polish of the bob off-screen, too, including The Bear star Ayo Edebiri’s micro bob, Zendaya’s powerful curly bob, and Sofia Richie Grainge’s chic French bob.

It may seem easy to achieve a sleek, chin-length haircut, but as Rogerio Cavalcante, a hairstylist and the owner of The Second Floor Salon, notes, “a blunt, straight line might look simple, yet it’s actually the hardest cut to execute well because it is very easy to spot mistakes and uneven pieces, differently than a long layered haircut for example.” This year has presented ample opportunities for growth and variation. Many of fall 2025’s trendiest bobs skim the jawline, have bouncy ends, or feature modern bangs.

Few things can solidify change like a good hair transformation. Some reach for bleach, others get a low-commitment gloss, and many of us choose to visit the salon chair for a healthy trim. If you’re looking for a change-up that lies somewhere between subtle and dramatic, take inspiration from these top requests coming through the chairs of hairstylists in 2025. Are you ready to find your new autumn style?

The Cool Blunt Bob

Blunt bobs looking sleek from three different angles Getty Images

Which fictional character signaled this year’s reigning bob haircut? According to Amy Abramite, creative director & stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, it’s Leslie Bibb’s "c***y little bob" in season three of The White Lotus. Her blunt bob was always straight to the point, even if her on-screen personality suggested otherwise.

Cavalcante describes the blunt bob haircut trend as “classic, straight, no layers, and usually cut to the middle of the neckline.” Whether you lean toward a side part or middle part, have fine strands, or natural waves or curls, this style is an excellent pick for those with thinner hair who desire more body and volume in their look.

The Short, Chic Micro Bob

Three high-fashion micro bobs worn by Grece Ghanem, Angèle, and Taylor Russell Getty Images

Any bob length will have you feeling as daring and refreshed as ever, but if there were to be one bob haircut style that can serve as the start of your revenge era, it would have to be the micro bob. It’s as pixie as a bob haircut can get, where you have tendrils of dimension sitting close to the chin, not much layer, and the perfect opportunity to go all-in with a fringe, too.

This style might seem intimidating, so if you’re flirting with the idea of the micro bob but feel worried the style won’t “flatter” your face shape, heed Cavalconte’s words of experience. “Attitude and style are the most important things,” he says. “Bobs can look both fashionable, classic, and romantic.” Transformation is all about intention—not whether your face shape is oval or square.

That said, if you are looking for feedback on what type of finish might accentuate your face shape best, Cavalcante says defined lines and finishes can be particularly striking on those with sharper features and bone structures, while faces with softer features often opt for bobs with more bounce.

A Very Riviera Bob

The effortless Riviera bob, shown on Halle Berry, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ubah Hassan Getty Images

Thank you, Pinterest, for bringing this bob trend to light in my world, because all I can see these days on my homepage are soft, tucked-behind-one-ear finishes with so much fullness and bounce, that it’s hard not to think a touch of layers won’t solve all my problems. The Riviera bob haircut style is the product child of the Italian bob, which Abramite refers to as “a bob [that] has a length beyond the chin with long layers for a rounded shape for movement.”

Delicately braided hair looks stunning in this style, as does naturally curly or wavy hair. If you’re looking for that extra “wow” factor this fall, book a hair-color service along with your cut—delicate balayaged highlights add dimension and depth to the overall look.

The Swooning French Bob

A trio of elegant, swooning French bobs, shown on Raye, Nana, and Zendaya Getty Images

This one goes out to those who want their hair to sway, have movement on its own, and allude even the slightest bit of tucked flair. If you’re open to experimenting with side bangs or can’t seem to commit to any haircut unless bangs are involved, the French bob is calling.