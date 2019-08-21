Get an Extra 40% Off Hundreds and Hundreds of Cole Haan’s Sale Styles

Cole Haan wants to help you bring the season to its inevitable finale with its End of Summer Sale. Right now, you can get an extra 40% of every single item on sale, which translates to about 300 men’s items and 500 women’s items.

The men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford is down to $143.97 (52% off) and you can get it any of its six colors. It’s styled to fit any occasion, from the office to a destination wedding. And this oxford carries substantial tech in its soles like energy foam that keep things bouncy and an outsole designed for flexibility and to keep your feet happy. Or grab yourself the Kai Nylon Weekender, an elevated weekender for your everyday life. Down to $132 (51% off), the rip-resistant nylon and high-style design are just some of the features making this bag your perfect companion for any trip. Women can turn to the ZERØGRAND Skimmer Flat, now $60 (50% off). With the breathable Stitchlite knit uppers to an EVA midsole, you’re going to stay cool and collected, not to mention stylish and comfortable. Or get active with the GrandPrø Downtown Sneaker, which at $72 saves you 52% percent. The suede, leather, and nylon uppers come together for a versatile style built into a comfort-first pair of shoes that will keep your feet ready for anything all day. For a wardrobe upgrade at close-to-half-price levels, this sale is a must for you to check out. | Shop at Cole Haan >

