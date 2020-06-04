These Companies Have the Most Hypocritical Black Lives Matter Messaging

In early 2017, Pepsi released a three-minute “short film” with the title, “Live For Now Moments Anthem,” in which a denim-clad Kendall Jenner rips off a wig, sashays through a crowd of protesters assembled for some unidentifiable cause, grabs their signature soda can, and hands it to a police officer. In the ad, she makes peace through the Joy of Pepsi. In real life, the commercial was pulled within 24 hours for trivializing police brutality.

The Pepsi blunder, among the more egregious additions to the crisis-advertisement canon, made obvious something already pretty transparent: that corporations understood their audience’s desire for social change and planned to profit from it. Three years later, brands are still trying to Join The Conversation, but more earnestly, with a tenor of self-seriousness. In the past two months, as the global COVID-19 pandemic ravaged lives and jobs, companies digested human trauma into cloying inspirational montage at a rapid-fire pace. And last week, when the country broke out into protest (and police aggression) over the public murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, corporations again chimed in. Some offered much-needed donations; others parroted vague statements of support against identical black-and-white backgrounds.

That corporate statements on social justice often stand at odds with their track records barely needs stating (check out their federal income taxes). But the moral gymnastics some perform can be astounding, as Judd Legum illustrated in his newsletter, Popular Information, on Tuesday. CitiGroup, for example, which tweeted a statement in support of Black Lives Matter, donated $242,000 to members of Congress with an “F” rating from the NAACP in the 2020 election cycle alone. Google, which also issued statements on the protests, has donated $351,000 to “F”-rated politicians this year. Is it worse that companies like Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and Volkswagen said nothing? It’s definitely on brand.