The Converse Seasonal Sale Is Giving You the Chance To Get Classic Sneakers for Just $25

Give your sneaker collection a boost of classic style with this huge Seasonal Sale from Converse. Use the code SEPTSALE and get select styles for $25.

Start with an upgrade on the classic high top, the Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top. Choose from Black, Tan, or Dark Obsidian (like a navy blue) and give the iconic canvas sneakers a high-design nod with premium leather and an OrthoLite insole. Then there’s the Chuck 70 Pop Toe Low Top. It’s a ‘70s take on the classic low top style with reinforced canvas and a gum rubber detail. OR if you want something a little sleeker, the Louie Lopez Pro Low Top sneaker is your shoe. Designed with skaters in mind, this comfort-forward low sneaker gives you rubber-backed suede to keep things durable. Plus, there’s a combo Dual-Density OrthoLite and CX Foam insole for maximum cushiness. | Shop at Converse >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.