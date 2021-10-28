Cords Everywhere? You Need the Cord Wrapper

Scouting Report: The Cord Wrapper helps me keep my desk organized and neat. And it couldn’t be easier to use!

My desk in my work-from-home space used to be littered with cords, and I hated it.

I have a total of five items that need to be plugged in at my desk at all times: the lamp, my Alexa, my laptop charger, my phone charger, and the desk itself. (I have a Flexispot standing desk which has a motor, so I can change the height of my desk.) The various cords that were hanging just weren't doing it for me, and especially because we keep the desk at standing height, the cords themselves were a major eyesore. I like to have a tidy work space, and while the surface of my desk looked great, the cords underneath were anything but. Plus, living in a one bedroom apartment, our desk is in the bedroom and keeping that space organized is super important.

Enter The Cord Wrapper. It’s simple enough — a piece of plastic you can stick onto most surfaces that allows you to wrap those pesky cords so they are out of sight and out of mind. They come in a pack of two, and I placed both of them on the back of the desk leg closest to the wall. I was able to wrap three cords, the lamp, the Alexa, and the desk itself, and the result is no more hanging cords and a tidier workspace! And it took a total of five minutes to do.

The Cord Wrapper comes in a pack of two, and you can choose between white and black. Not only is The Cord Wrapper recommended for your work space, it seems to work best in the kitchen for large appliances, like kitchen aid mixers or coffee pots. It can also be used in the bathroom and in your living room, really anywhere there are long cords. The only question I’m asking myself is why didn’t I wrap my cords sooner?

