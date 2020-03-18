The Pandemic Is Too Big for Trumpworld to Spin

The Trumpy media from top to bottom is having a rough time of it these days. They had pretty much decided that COVID-19 was another “impeachment scam” advanced by the mainstream media to paint their Mango God King as incompetent. But then Fox News, the Death Star of that media universe, told them differently.

The president’s messaging arm was all in on how the Democrats are trying to blow this up to make the president look bad. Thought leader Sean Hannity had cooked up the notion that the media was using COVID-19 as a sort of impeachment part two: “Since the beginning, all they’ve done is use the virus, politicize the virus to bludgeon President Trump.”

It was simple: Democrats were bad, and their concern about the global pandemic was obviously, completely, and utterly overblown. Another great mind at Fox Nation (Fox News’ dumber, less intellectual, first cousin-marrying live-streaming service), Tomi Lahren, said she was “far more concerned with stepping on a used heroin needle than I am [with] getting the coronavirus. I do think we have far bigger problems in this state than a docked cruise ship and some coronavirus.”