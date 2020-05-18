Pandemic Plus Trumpist Death Cult Plus ‘Obamagate’ Equals We’re Fucked

When historians of the future write the story of how the once-great United States of America became a one-party state, they’ll look at the first part of May 2020 as a crucial pivot point. A republic doesn’t die spectacularly, all at once, in a big explosion that no one can miss. It dies cut by toxic cut, and those of us who care about democracy better pay attention as they happen.

Cut No. 1: Jared Kusher being noncommittal about holding an election in November: “It’s not my decision to make. I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other. But right now that’s the plan.” You’re goddamn right it’s not your decision to make, you little fascist putz. It’s law. Since 1845. No one has ever even tried to delay an election. If anybody ever had an excuse, it was Abraham Lincoln in 1864. Some advisers wanted him to, but as historian Eric Foner explains in this article, “Lincoln always felt that the Civil War was, number one, about democracy… if you suspend democracy in the middle of the war, you are basically undercutting the whole purpose of the war.”

When I said “no one” ever tried to delay an election, I meant no president—but guess which mayor did? Hint: He’s the guy Jimmy Breslin once called “a small man in search of a balcony,” and he talks to this president all the time, no doubt scheming with him on how Trump might get away today with what Rudy couldn’t then.