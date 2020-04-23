Inside the Anti-Coronavirus Arsenal: The Latest Tests, Treatments, and Vaccines

The science of COVID-19 is evolving as fast as the novel coronavirus spreads, with researchers trying to end the pandemic with new tests, treatments, and potential vaccines. Because SARS-CoV-2 had never been seen before it emerged in Wuhan, China, last year, scientists are starting from scratch, hoping to contain and neuter the virus as it continues its devastating march across the globe.

Here’s a look at where the major developments in testing, treatments, and vaccines stand:

TESTING

Most Americans who’ve been lucky enough to get a coronavirus test when they needed one have received a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR test, but testing capacity is strained as labs run short of crucial reagents and capacity. Here are a few of the new testing technologies that scientists and public health experts hope can help us manage the virus as states contemplate an end to quarantines.

Abbott Labs ID Now Test

The Illinois-based company Abbott Labs announced in March that it had received FDA emergency use authorization for a coronavirus test that takes as little as five minutes to confirm a positive diagnosis for the virus and 13 minutes to clear a sample as negative. The tests are similar to the normal polymerase chain reaction tests b ut run on the company’s mobile ID NOW platform rather than needing a lab to process results, which can sometimes take days to get. When it announced the FDA’s emergency use authorization, Abbott Labs said it expected to soon be able to produce 5 million tests a month and public health experts called it a “game changer.” So far, however, states have only received a few thousand of the tests. Pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens have announced small pilot programs for drive-through testing that would rely on the ID NOW testing platform.

Cepheid

Before Abbott’s rapid test, Cepheid was among the first companies to receive an FDA emergency use authorization for a rapid coronavirus test. Swabs are placed in a cartridge pre-packaged with the reagents necessary to conduct the test and run on the company’s Xpress point-of-care system. The Cepheid test takes 45 minutes to complete.

Pixel by LabCorp

This week, LabCorp won FDA approval for a $119 test kit that will allow people to swab their own nose at home and then ship the specimen to the company for processing. It’s initially being rolled out to health-care workers and first responders but will be more widely available in the coming weeks, the company said. Consumers who want to buy it will complete an online eligibility survey and then a doctor decides whether to authorize the test.

Antibody tests

Public health experts view antibody testing as a critical tool for states to begin loosening up quarantine rules and help restart the economy. Unlike the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which look for the coronavirus’s genetic material in a patient’s bloodstream, antibody tests look for the body’s response to the virus in the form of antibody production. Antibody tests aren’t as useful in diagnosis as PCR tests, since they only produce a positive result once the body has begun to fight off the infection. However, the rapid tests—often taking just minutes—can tell you if someone has been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and developed signs of possible immunity. That information, experts believe, could be helpful in determining who faces less risk in returning back to the workplace and how far the virus has spread within a given population.

The FDA granted the first emergency use authorization for an antibody test to North Carolina-based company Cellex. Since then, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Mount Sinai Laboratory have all received FDA emergency use authorizations for antibody tests, with more tests awaiting approval. Meanwhile, at least 90 antibody tests have reached the U.S. market—many from China—without undergoing that more rigorous FDA review process, creating concerns about quality and accuracy.

Sewage surveillance

Since scientists learned that the coronavirus shows up in feces, researchers have been looking into testing sewage in order to find infections in municipal-sized populations. Researchers have long used sewage surveillance as a method to spot early signs of diseases like polio—but it could be particularly important for COVID-19, given that asymptomatic and presymptomatic patients may be responsible for a number of transmissions. A team in the Netherlands published a study showing they had found evidence of the virus in sewage weeks before the country had a first confirmed test in a patient. Researchers at MIT also published a study that claimed sewage samples from Massachusetts, taken in March, suggest a higher rate of COVID-19 infection than the state’s official tally of confirmed positive cases.

TREATMENTS

Remdesivir

The antiviral compound, originally researched as a potential therapy for Ebola, is now in Phase III clinical trials to test its efficacy in COVID-19 patients. Scientists hope that the drug can interfere with the coronavirus’s ability to reproduce within cells. A recent study of 53 severely ill patients with COVID-19 showed that over two-thirds improved after receiving the drug, including 17 patients who no longer required a ventilator after 18 days. The lack of a control group for the study, however, makes the results hard to compare against results from standard care.

Tocilizumab

Tocilizumab is an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis but researchers have theorized that it might be effective in treating the deadly inflammation at the heart of the “cytokine storm” that plagues many suffering from COVID-19. In some severely ill patients, the body’s immune response to the virus results in an excess of cytokine proteins, which can damage lung tissue—an effect which also made the 1918 flu pandemic so lethal. Chinese researchers studied tocilizumab with severely ill COVID-19 patients early on in the outbreak and included the drug in their treatment guidelines. In late March, the FDA granted approval to tocilizumab producer Roche for a Phase III trial of the drug’s efficacy against the coronavirus. Researchers in China, Italy, and Switzerland have also launched their own Phase II studies of the drug. Other anti-inflammatory drugs, like Eli Lily’s Baricitinib and Regeneron’s Kevzara, are under study to see if they could have a similar effect in taming the body’s immune response to the disease.

Convalescent Plasma

A national team of doctors and researchers, led by Dr. Arturo Casadevall from John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, received FDA approval to study the effect of convalescent plasma in treating the infected. The study is looking at whether the antibodies developed in the blood serum of recovered patients will go to work against the disease when transfused into sick patients. Since the trial first began, hospitals and universities in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, among other locations, have begun administering convalescent plasma to those sickened with COVID-19. The scientific community is still waiting on data from larger randomized control trials underway to check the effectiveness of the treatment but two smaller uncontrolled studies from China showed symptom improvement and that patients were able to wean themselves off ventilators after receiving antibody-rich plasma.

Chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine

Early research into the anti-malarial chloroquine (and the closely related hydroxychloroquine) during the 2003 SARS epidemic led many researchers to believe the cheap and widely available drug could make cells inhospitable to the virus by altering the pH balance in the parts of the cell where the invading pathogens attach. Early lab research in China suggested that the drug might be effective in clinical trials, and that was echoed by a dubious study published in France. Celebrity endorsements of the drug from the likes of Elon Musk and President Trump have turned the research into chloroquine’s effectiveness from a scientific debate over evidence into a partisan battle.

In the meantime, legitimate research into whether or not the drug lives up to the hopes has continued. The World Health Organization and a number of universities and labs around the world have launched a series of clinical trials looking at chloroquine’s effectiveness. So far, a handful of studies have shown only equivocal evidence about its effectiveness as larger randomized trials are underway. One observational study carried out by the Department of Veterans Affairs found no benefit to the drug. In the meantime, a number of researchers and hospitals have stopped using the drug because of potentially severe side effects. A Brazilian study gave high and low doses of chloroquine to 81 COVID-19 patients, but halted the trial after patients receiving the higher doses experienced more deaths and some developed cardiac arrhythmias. Doctors in Nice, France halted a hydroxychloroquine trial after patients developed potentially dangerous arrhythmias and hospitals in Sweden have similarly stopped prescribing chloroquine after patients experienced severe side effects.

Lopinavir/Ritonavir

Early on in the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization included lopinavir and ritonavir, two antiviral drugs used to treat HIV/AIDS, in their Global Solidarity Trial of promising drugs, in part based on early studies of the antivirals against the SARS outbreak in 2003. Researchers around the world are investigating the drug combination in a series of clinical trials, but early results have not stoked optimism. One study from researchers in China, the U.S., and U.K. involving nearly 200 patients found no benefit to the drug combination beyond standard care.

Stem cells

The FDA has approved a Texas company, Hope Biosciences, for a trial on stem cell therapy. The theory is that the stem cells could reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system of some patients. “Let’s give it to these people who are at high risk,” CEO Donna Chang told the Houston Chronicle. “Then also, how about our frontline first responders, how do we protect those folks? We can take a certified donor and make large quantities of stem cells.”

Proning

Some critical care experts have suggested a simple change in body position could improve outcomes in some COVID-19 patients. Lying on the back, as most people do in hospital beds, impedes lung function. The Intensive Care Society, a professional organization in the U.K., is recommending that patients receive oxygen support in the prone position—belly-down—as long as they are conscious.

Monoclonal antibodies

Numerous companies are trying to figure out which antibodies would be best at recognizing and blocking the new coronavirus so they can make synthetic copies that could, theoretically, be infused into patients. Others are launching trials to determine if existing monoclonals used to treat other diseases like rheumatoid arthritis would be effective in COVID-19 cases.

VACCINES

Moderna

Human clinical trials have already begun for Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, backed by the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The first patients enrolled in a Phase I trial of the vaccine received the first doses in Seattle on March 16 and NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci labeled the trial an “important first step” in battling the global pandemic. Researchers won’t know for months if the vaccine is effective but in a best-case scenario, a vaccine could be available for use by health-care workers as early as the fall.

Johnson & Johnson

In March, pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced that it had selected a lead vaccine candidate and two backups and was expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet production target of over one billion doses. The company said it expected to begin human clinical trials of the vaccine in September, with production beginning in early 2021 if studies showed the vaccine was effective.

PittCoVacc

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center developed a vaccine candidate for the coronavirus that builds on its previous work on potential vaccines for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The vaccine, dubbed PittCoVacc, uses a synthetically created portion of the coronavirus’s spike protein to generate an immune response in the skin. It’s delivered by a crystalline microneedle array that’s placed on the skin like a band-aid and feels like velcro. PittCoVacc showed promising results in animal trials and the university is currently working with the FDA to get approval for human clinical trials.

Sanofi

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has teamed up with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a vaccine based on a synthetically created coronavirus spike protein antigen. The companies say they expect their vaccine will go into human clinical trials in early 2020 and won’t be ready until the second half of 2021.

Oxford

Oxford University has already begun the clinical trial of its vaccine candidate, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. The ChAdOx1 vaccine candidate uses an innovative approach known as a viral vector. Researchers used a harmless adenovirus and genetically engineered it to produce the coronavirus spike protein. Oxford began recruiting volunteers for its study in March and is ramping up production in the event its candidate proves effective. Under a best-case scenario, the Oxford team believes it could have results on whether or not its candidate is effective as well as a large supply of it by the fall, although they admit that timeline is “highly ambitious and subject to change.”

Others

According to the World Health Organization, there are at least 70 vaccine candidates currently in the works as universities and pharmaceutical companies around the world race to find the only thing that experts say can bring an end to the pandemic.