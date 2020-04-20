The COVID-19 Death Undercount Is Scarier Than You Think

As the number of coronavirus deaths across the U.S. passed 40,000, there were emerging signs of hope: hospitalization rates were decreasing, daily death tolls were beginning to flatten, and transmission rates were seeming to slow.

But as mayors and governors, with the president’s blusterous urging, begin easing restrictions and other emergency public health measures—sending Floridians back to packed beaches this weekend, for instance—we still need a better understanding of the true number of COVID-19 deaths. Not just because having a transparent and accurate death count is critical (it is), but because it can illuminate unknown hot spots and provide critical insight into the real scope of this pandemic—and how to avoid new disaster amid the urge to resume normal life.

It’s not exactly breaking news that the United States has underreported COVID-19 deaths, especially early on in the pandemic. First, the delayed response to the virus, and the botched rollout of testing kits, means that many deaths occurring in late January, February, and even March may have been misidentified as pneumonia or influenza. Particularly in rural areas, where testing capacity is limited or unavailable, it’s possible that coronavirus cases—and deaths—are still misrepresented as more common diseases.