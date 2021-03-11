The COVID-Denying ‘Party of Life’ Finds a New Way to Kill Roe

It was a bill so bad it wasn’t written to ever be enacted. Instead, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed Senate Bill 6 with the hopes that it would be overturned and begin a legal battle that could theoretically lead to overturning Roe v. Wade and making abortion illegal in the United States.

You’d think Republicans might be a bit sheepish about protecting the lives of embryos since they’ve shown such apathy toward protecting the lives of actual living people. But 530,000 Americans have died of COVID, and still Republicans are largely indifferent toward masking and other restrictions. On Wednesday, Texas ended its mask mandate despite only having vaccinated 8.5 percent of the state.

But Republicans can’t get abortion off the brain, and now they have a Supreme Court that could make all their most Handmaid’s Tale dreams come true.