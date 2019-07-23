Clean Up Your Home With This Amazon Deal on Coway’s Top-Rated Mighty Air Purifier

There’s plenty of allergens and contaminants in our air year-round and summer especially brings out some extra irritants like pollen. So Amazon’s deal on a top-rated air purifier from Coway is a great chance to fight back and clean up the air in your home.

The compact and stylish Coway Mighty Air Purifier is designed for spaces up to 360 sq. ft.-large and boasts a four-way filtration system that runs air through a pre-filter, a deodorization filter to kill odors, a true HEPA filter to trap, and an ionizer. Together, these stages are designed to reduce 99.97% of particles in your air, including various pollutants and allergens. With different fan speeds, air quality monitor, and a timer, you have a lot of control in how you want to treat and improve your home’s air. Right now, you can get the Might Air Purifier for $168, or 18% off its typical price. And when more than 1,500 reviewers left it a 4.4-star average rating, you’re at least in good company for grabbing this deal. As an added bonus, its striking design means it’ll elevate any room it’s in and its compact size will help it fit anywhere. For a summer that’s much easier on your airways, this Coway deal is a great opportunity. Get in on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.