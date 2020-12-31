Let’s face it: 2020 has been one helluva crazy year—and that extends to crime. From an alleged cannibal accused of killing his Grindr date to a horrific familicide in a suburb near Walt Disney World to an alleged sex cult that started in a Sarah Lawrence dorm room, this year was full of disturbing stories that made our toes curl.

Here are some of the craziest, most shocking crimes of 2020:

The Michigan Man Who Killed His Grindr Date—and Ate His Testicles