‘The Crown’ Reveals How Margaret Thatcher and the Queen Became the Best of Frenemies

Gentlemen, hold on to your nuts.

That, more or less, was the advice given to incoming members of Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet after a purge in 1981, seen early in the new series of The Crown.

The reincarnation of Thatcher in this series is a truly terrifying reminder of her lethal radiation field. Gillian Anderson has assumed the full, intimidating presence of the Iron Lady: the withering glare, the shoulders hunched in aggression, the whisper that morphs into a dismissive snarl.