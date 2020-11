If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Does Harry and Meghan’s $100m Netflix deal count as endorsing The Crown?

The fourth series of The Crown starts streaming today—for more on this, see below—and its liberal interpretation of history has reportedly sparked renewed fury among senior royals at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100 million Netflix deal.