‘The Crown’ Tells Some Harsh Truths. No Wonder the Royal Family Hates It.

What should a drama like The Crown do? Present events only as they occurred, word-perfect? Or make a drama from what is known, and opt for dramatic license about what is not, while remaining as faithful as possible to the generally known trajectory of history?

Your answer to this will depend on whether you expect The Crown to be drama or documentary. In reality, it is very much the former, with the authoritative air of the latter because of its fluently rendered scripts and direction, which is why Buckingham Palace sources are reportedly so upset.

Season 4 of the drama—brilliantly written, a treat to watch, do it now—has been denounced by royal sources as “drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited. In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings. That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth.”