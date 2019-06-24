Get Amazon’s Best-Selling and Bluetooth-Enabled Under Desk Elliptical for 25% Off Today Only

Sitting a lot is not doing any of us any favors and any bursts of action we can include into our daily routines can definitely help. And with today’s day-long sale on Amazon, you can get the top-rated Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical for $250 and get yourself an easy, effective, and low profile method to stay moving while you try your hand at inbox zero.

Today’s sale price on the Cubii Pro drops its 25% for its typical amount. And not only is it one of Amazon’s selling ellipticals, but more than 500 reviewers left it a 4.3-star average rating, too. The under-desk elliptical syncs to your phone to track your office or home workouts, and is optimized to handle both iPhones and Android phones so it’ll work for (virtually) anyone. Built for active people, the design will keep your knees from bumping up against the bottom of your desk. Maybe most importantly, the Pro is designed to be very quiet so you won’t bother your coworkers too much.

If delaying the creeping consequences of sitting life is on your mind, use this sale as an opportunity to get an elliptical under your desk and start spinning away at a more active future. Get It on Amazon >

