The Curious Case of de Blasio’s Disappearing Disease Detectives

“Current and former administration officials said the conflict” with his own top health official stemmed from the leader’s “apparent distrust of experts and his dissatisfaction with public health recommendations, which are often based on scientific analysis of imperfect and at times incomplete information” while the leader “prizes certainty, decisiveness and directness.”

Remind you of anyone?

Actually, that’s New York City’s mayor, as described in the New York Times’ story, He Saw ‘No Proof’ Closures Would Curb Virus. Now He Has De Blasio’s Trust. The article details how Bill de Blasio shoved away the city Health Department—with more than a century of highly regarded experience in tracking and suppressing outbreaks from the Spanish flu to HIV/AIDS to Ebola—and its commissioner, Oxiris Barbot—whom he’d praised wildly earlier in the pandemic but said on Friday he hadn’t even spoken to in days—and swapped in the city’s public hospital system run by Mitchell Katz, who told the mayor what he wanted to hear about how there wasn’t a need to shut things down and even argued in March that herd immunity would deal with the virus for us.