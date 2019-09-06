CONFIDENCE IS KEY

The Curvy Con: Inside the Convention Where Confidence Is Beauty

The three-day convention in New York City celebrates diversity and body positivity.

Brooke L. Howard

Breaking News Video Reporter

Tasia Jensen

Video Journalist

For the past several years, while celebrities have flocked to New York Fashion Week, hundreds have turned out for the largest plus-size show during Fashion Week: The CurvyCon. CurvyCon, a three-day convention in New York City, is more than a fashion show; it’s an inspirational retreat where women come together to share body positivity and mental wellness. This year marks the brand’s fifth-anniversary show. Apart from a fashion show, attendees get to participate in a workout session, dance parties, they can shop expanded size ranges from partnering companies and be inspired by a panel of celebrities, bloggers and the event’s co-founders. “Plus-size women being confident isn't a plus-size issue; it's a women's issue,” co-founder CeCe Olisa told The Daily Beast.