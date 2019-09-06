The Curvy Con: Inside the Convention Where Confidence Is Beauty

For the past several years, while celebrities have flocked to New York Fashion Week, hundreds have turned out for the largest plus-size show during Fashion Week: The CurvyCon. CurvyCon, a three-day convention in New York City, is more than a fashion show; it’s an inspirational retreat where women come together to share body positivity and mental wellness. This year marks the brand’s fifth-anniversary show. Apart from a fashion show, attendees get to participate in a workout session, dance parties, they can shop expanded size ranges from partnering companies and be inspired by a panel of celebrities, bloggers and the event’s co-founders. “Plus-size women being confident isn't a plus-size issue; it's a women's issue,” co-founder CeCe Olisa told The Daily Beast.