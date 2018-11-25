The Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now

Scouted
By The Beast
Scouted
By The Beast
The time has come to rev your deals engine once again, because Cyber Monday is upon us. The deals are coming in hot and will continue to stream in, even into Tuesday, so keep checking back here for all your Deals Week needs.
Echo Dot, $24 on Amazon
Echo (2nd generation), $69 on Amazon
Echo Plus, $109.99 on Amazon
Echo Spot, $89.99 on Amazon
Echo Show, $179.99 on Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $49.99 on Amazon
Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $99.99 on Amazon
Google Home Hub, $99 on Jet.com
Apple iPad (Latest Model) Wi-Fi, $249 on Jet.com
Insignia 24” 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition, $99.99 on Amazon
Save 25% or More on LG 2018 Ultra HD TVs on Amazon
Save 15% or More on Samsung 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon
Save 20% or More on Sony 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon
Up to 40%, plus an extra 15% off furniture at Target with code TURKEY
Echo Dot with Philips Hue Starter Kit, $94.99 on Amazon
Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven, $59 on Jet.com
Save 40% on select NIKE apparel, footwear & accessories on Amazon
Select sweaters, $10 at Target
