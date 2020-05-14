Don’t Let the News Get You Down; It May Be The Clue

As a lifelong puzzle enthusiast, I am so thrilled to announce that The Daily Beast is launching its own crossword. It’s a puzzle you won’t find anywhere else because it will draw on the Beast’s unique coverage of the latest news, from politics to pop culture. That means the more you read our site, the better you’ll do—so no downsides!

The puzzles will be constructed by Matt Gaffney. You know his high-quality work if you have tried to solve the crosswords in New York magazine, the Wall Street Journal, and a slew of other places. He’ll be creating them within the week before they go live—perfect for those staying on top of the headlines.

The grid will be 10-by-10, just the right length for a break between Zoom meetings, and it will get more challenging as the week goes on. We’ll be publishing five a week, Monday through Thursday and on Sunday, which will be the most difficult. Best of all, they’re free for everyone.

If you want to hear from Matt and the crosswords team regularly, you can sign up for a weekly newsletter on the puzzle page. It’ll come every Sunday with extra bits of info about that week’s puzzles. And we want to hear from you! Use #beastxword to share your play time or tweet out some love about the day’s puzzle.

So bookmark the page and, as we like to say, get a clue. I’ll be right there with you.