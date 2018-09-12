“As humans, we all have our way of processing what happened on that day,” Trevor Noah said of Sept. 11, 2001, on Tuesday’s anniversary. “But as we know, there are humans and then there’s President Trump.”

After tweeting about “no collusion” on Tuesday morning, the president eventually got around to posting the message “17 years since September 11th,” which The Daily Show host joked “looked like it was ghostwritten by a calendar.” But it was hardly the most insensitive comment Trump has made about the worst terrorist attack in American history.

“Trump has never been able to talk about 9/11, on Twitter or in real life, without being totally weird about it,” Noah said. For instance, there was this tweet from 2013:

“But it turns out, this isn’t a recent phenomenon,” the host added. “Trump has been saying bizarre, emotionally out of step shit about 9/11 since 9/11.” That morning in 2001, Trump actually went on the radio and bragged that his building was now the tallest in downtown Manhattan. “That is not a normal thing to say.”

Once Trump started running for president, Noah said Trump’s track record of 9/11 talk “went from weird to downright hateful,” including his baseless claims about Muslims cheering on rooftops in New Jersey.

“This is a proven lie,” Noah said. “There were never thousands of Arabs in New Jersey celebrating the towers coming down. But to be fair, we do know that Trump suffers from a rare medical condition that causes him to see large crowds were there were none.”