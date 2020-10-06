On Monday night, The Daily Show focused on one rather hilarious story that’s been overshadowed by President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, as well as several U.S. senators and Republican staffers contracting the novel coronavirus, likely during a superspreader event at the White House—this after ignoring social-distancing guidelines, refusing to wear masks, and generally downplaying the severity of the virus for a number of months.

“He is overshadowing the most important news story right now: Melania Trump hates Christmas,” offered correspondent Jaboukie Young-White, failing to contain his laughter. “She hates Christmas!”

When host Trevor Noah expressed confusion at the claim, Young-White reminded him, explaining that he probably doesn’t remember it because former Melania aide and confidant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who penned the memoir Melania and Me, released the audio on CNN “like two hours before it dropped that they both have COVID.”

In the audio, Melania complained to Wolkoff about how the media accuses her of complicity in her husband’s lawless administration—particularly concerning the forced separation of children from their parents at the border, and their subsequent imprisonment in migrant detention centers under poor, oft-abusive conditions.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” said Melania in the recording, adding, “I’m working like a—my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”

“Oh man! I totally forgot that story. That shit was crazy! It turns out Melania hates putting up Christmas decorations at the White House,” exclaimed Noah.

Young-White said he loved the story so much that he made the audio of Melania ripping into Christmas his new ringtone, before playing it for Noah.

“You know what’s the worst part about this getting buried, Trevor? I had so many jokes about it, like: Now I understand why her holiday decorations look like she murdered Christmas,” cracked Young-White, throwing to a photo of the first lady strolling past a series of blood-red Christmas trees.

“It’s just not fair,” Young-White continued. “Could you imagine if Michelle Obama got caught saying that she hates Christmas? The Fox News building would have exploded with semen. But instead, it’s them. The people who came after Starbucks because they didn’t say ‘Merry Christmas’ are now silent when their first lady said, ‘Fuck Christmas!’”