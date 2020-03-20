On Thursday night, Trevor Noah broadcast the latest edition of The Daily Show from his living room couch.

Dubbed The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah, the comedian delivered a 12-minute episode focused on the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus—a global pandemic that’s infected 246,032 people and led to 10,049 deaths at time of writing.

And this week, President Donald Trump claimed that an antimalarial drug called chloroquine will be “available almost immediately” to treat COVID-19, even alleging “it’s been approved” by the FDA. Of course, that was a giant lie.

According to Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA commissioner, “That’s a drug that the president has directed us to take a closer look at…to see if it actually benefits patients.”

“If I could cover my face with my hands I would, because this is the most embarrassing thing ever. The FDA commissioner openly called the president out for making this shit up! That’s so embarrassing!”

Despite Trump’s non-stop lies and obfuscations about the novel coronavirus, and his administration’s much-delayed attempt at fighting it back, Noah saved his harshest words for the young kids who are still going on spring break to party amid the pandemic.

“I’m sorry, what? You’re not gonna let coronavirus stop you?” Noah exclaimed. “Coronavirus is the Harvey Weinstein of diseases: it doesn’t ask for consent, my friend! Here’s the thing young people need to understand: yes, coronavirus is most dangerous for old people, but that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous for young people too, OK? It can still get our ass into intensive care.”

“Think of it this way,” he continued, “I always make jokes about the New York Knicks being a bad NBA basketball team, right? But they’re bad relative to other NBA teams. But if you and your amateur-ass office team played against them, you’d be walking off the court like, I’m sorry, Mr. Knicks, I won’t make fun of you again!”

“So get your shit together, young people!” he concluded. “Coronavirus is no joke!”