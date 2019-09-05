First, President Donald Trump warned in a tweet that Alabama could be in Hurricane Dorian’s path. Then, the National Weather Service had to correct the president, tweeting that the state “will NOT see any impacts” from the storm. But apparently, that wasn’t enough for Trump.

As The Daily Show’ s Trevor Noah pointed out Wednesday night, the president appeared to show reporters a doctored map that displayed the hurricane reaching the corner of Alabama.

When one reporter asked Trump if the map was altered to include the state, he stammered, “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.”

“Did he draw with a Sharpie?” Noah asked in disbelief. “Like, guys, what is life right now?”

“I mean, don’t get me wrong,” he added. “I’m impressed that Trump can locate Alabama on a map. But still, the president of the United States just changed a map with a Sharpie to make himself look right. And he thought we wouldn’t notice.”

It was “either that or he wanted to give the hurricane bigger boobs,” Noah joked, before imagining someone telling Trump that the hurricane was a category 5. “‘Uh, actually, now it’s a 10,’” he said as Trump.