Trevor Noah Rips Senators for Dumping Stocks After Coronavirus Briefing

On Friday night, Trevor Noah broadcast the third episode of The Daily Show—now known as The Daily Social Distancing Show—under self-quarantine from his living room couch.

“It’s now Day 8 of being locked in the house, aka ‘social distancing,’” offered Noah. “On today’s episode, we’re gonna catch up on the latest news.”

One of the biggest stories of alleged corruption that’s emerged during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic is the news that four U.S. senators—Republicans Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler and James Inhofe, along with Democrat Dianne Feinstein—sold off stocks after a Senate briefing on the seriousness of the coronavirus threat in late January.

“This is one of the craziest stories,” explained Noah. “Last night we learned that at least four senators may have gotten advanced information about the coronavirus, and then sold their stocks before the market crashed.”

The Daily Beast broke the news that Sen. Loeffler (R-GA), whose husband is the CEO of the New York Stock Exchange, began selling off stocks on Jan. 24, the very day of the Senate briefing on the novel coronavirus.

“Now, these senators say that their making money off of this coronavirus information is all a coincidence, but come on people, really? Yeah, you got top-secret corona information and then you just happened to dump your stocks that get affected by coronavirus? Get the fuck outta here, man!” Noah exclaimed.

“This would be like if the captain of the Titanic was just walking around in a life vest before hitting the iceberg, like, Don’t worry, everyone! I’m just wearing this as a fashion accessory!”

“That’s another reason we should all be pissed off right now: politicians knew months ago how bad this thing would be, but in public they were acting like everything was cool,” he continued. “I don’t like that they made some money on the stock market but I hate that they were telling us it was OK to lick doorknobs until, like, yesterday.”