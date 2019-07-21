The Dark Legacy of John Tanton, the Anti-Immigration White Nationalist Who Set the Stage for Trump

John Tanton, who over 40 years almost single-handedly built the American anti-immigration movement around a core of rancid white nationalism, is dead. He was 85, and he left a legacy of racist opposition to immigration that, among other things, has been fully embraced by the president of the United States.

Tanton died earlier this week in his home town of Petoskey, Michigan, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was mourned by colleagues in the many nativist groups he founded, one of whom described the one-time ophthalmologist as a “Renaissance man” who had been unfairly tarred by his critics.

Most people familiar with Tanton’s work didn’t see it that way.