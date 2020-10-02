Every day, millions upon millions of people post photos and videos of themselves, families, and friends to Facebook, sharing their routines, funny moments, triumphs, grievances, and frustrations in a now-familiar act of online disclosure and communion. Far from random, these status updates are deliberately curated by users, who disseminate clips and snapshots as a way of presenting a certain version of themselves to the world—which means that, while it may often be authentic, an individual’s social media presence ultimately tells us less about who they are than about who they want to be, and how they want to be seen.

Such was the case with Shanann and Christopher Watts, who along with their two young daughters Bella and CeCe lived a rather nondescript life in Frederick, Colorado, the details of which Shanann frequently broadcast via Facebook videos. Those brief uploads form the backbone of American Murder: The Family Next Door, Jenny Popplewell’s Netflix documentary (now streaming) about the tragedy that befell the clan on Aug. 13, 2018, when Shanann (15 weeks pregnant) returned home from a business trip and was promptly never seen again. Neither were her two daughters, which compelled Chris to work with police to find his missing loved ones. With no signs of forced entry or a struggle in the house, nor any overt indication that she’d run off—though her wedding ring was left behind on the bedroom nightstand—initial leads were scant. And the fact that a neighbor’s outdoor video camera showed no one coming or going from the Watts home save for Chris (when he left for work early the next morning) only further complicated the question of what had taken place.

Director Popplewell’s film hinges on this central mystery, but its real hook is the means by which it tells its story—namely, through pre-existing material shot by Shannon and shared on Facebook, body-cam footage of investigating police officers, surveillance and interrogation-room feeds, and Shanann and Chris’ home movies, family photos, and text messages with each other and close friends. It’s a whodunit filtered through our new non-stop digitized reality. The self-portrait painted by Shanann on social media is a common mixture of the cheerily upbeat and the confessional, vacillating between amusing scenes of her kids playing with their dog and Chris (in one, he’s seen doing push-ups with them on his back) and to-the-camera monologues about how she met Chris, he accepted her after her first divorce, and her struggles with Lupus. As so many others do, Shanann used her social media platform as a vehicle for self-definition.