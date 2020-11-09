The Delicious World of Food Clues in Crosswords

You usually don't have to bother eating before solving a crossword, since there'll probably be some food in the grid for you to chow down on anyway. You've surely seen many a piece of EDAM cheese in grids over the years, but our menu in last week's puzzles included AHI tuna, PHO, and NAAN.

As with geographical place names in grids, food can also be a gateway to learning about the wider world. Constructor Sid Sivakumar makes a point of leaving some Indian food for solvers to snack on in his puzzles, and not just the widely familiar NAAN and ROTI: DAL, IDLI, DOSA, LASSI, and many more have either already made it into one of Sid's puzzles or soon will.

Speaking of LASSI, don't forget the drinks: generic ALE, TEA, NOG and COLA are commonly seen in crossword grids. NEHI is practically the unofficial soda of crosswords, with BARQ'S a fun runner-up with its unusual Q-not-followed-by-a-U. OUZO is a favorite liqueur, with its many vowels and rare-letter Z, and SKYY vodka is fun with its double-Y. Spanish-language AGUA is commonly seen as well.

And for dessert? ECLAIR and SMORES have nice letters and are often seen, but no one can top the vowel-heavy OREO— a fitting super-popular end to a crossword meal, since, like a crossword grid, it's black-and-white as well.

