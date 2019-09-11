The Democrats Are Coming for Joe Biden. Can He Take the Hits?

Could Joe Biden lose it at Thursday’s debate in Houston in a way that confirms he’s too old, too old-fashioned, too tired, too “get off my lawn” for a party that’s skewing young and moving left?

Spoiler: Yes, and that’s the anticipated plot of Thursday’s debate. It will ostensibly be about health care, climate change, guns, gender issues, and education. But in reality all eyes will be on Biden to see if he can take a punch, or a dozen of them. It’s not just Sen. Elizabeth Warren who’s aiming for him, podium to podium for the first time with the leading candidate. All nine of the other Democrats on stage are poised for that moment when Biden’s hair catches on fire. Each is “a” Biden vying to replace “the” Biden.

So far Biden’s faltered, but not enough to knock him out of first place. He wasn’t ready for the left jab from Sen. Kamala Harris about how she was “that girl” who was in a later class of children to be sent to a desegregated school because of his opposition to busing. It was more complicated than that, but the trusted vice president of the first black president seemed to think he was at a church picnic, and couldn’t have been more stunned by the frontal attack. In his performances, he’s been low energy. Who runs out of things to say and yields back their time?