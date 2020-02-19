The Democrats’ Surest Path to Victory Is Clear—Defend the ACA from Trump’s Attacks

It’s a never-ending battle to refute the lies President Trump tells about health care. He promises to protect people with preexisting conditions from insurance companies that want to raise their rates, or cut them off entirely. Yet his administration is in court arguing against the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which restricts the insurance industry from these practices.

He says he’s working hard to lower the cost of prescription drugs, but where’s the legislation? And the budget he sent to Congress earlier this month includes significant cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, programs he promised to protect.

A group dedicated to defending the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare, is staking its claim in the political marketplace on the power of the hard-fought protections in Obamacare—including the expansion of Medicaid into 35 states—to carry the Democrats to victory in 2020.