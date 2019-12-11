The Democrats Wimp Out on Impeachment

If the House Democrats believe that simply two articles of impeachment will in any way deter Donald Trump from future misconduct and crimes, they’re kidding themselves.

Yet, there was House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler declaring Tuesday morning while unveiling the articles, one for Trump’s abuse of power and a second for his obstruction of Congress, “We must be clear: No one, not even the president, is above the law.” That was followed by House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff making it clear why the breakneck speed to impeach Trump, “The argument, ‘why don’t you just wait?’ comes down to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in just one more election?”

Let’s be blunt: These two articles alone will not achieve either of those goals. We all know that Trump will not be convicted and removed in the Senate, meaning Trump will claim exoneration and be even more emboldened to engage in wrongdoing. Thus, these articles of impeachment are the House Democrats’ only chance to make a compelling case to the public why Trump’s conduct “is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security,” as Intelligence Committee lawyer Daniel Goldman testified Monday at the House Judiciary impeachment hearing.