The Democrats Won’t Take McConnell’s ‘Yes’ for an Answer

The defeat of President Trump has shifted liberal fire to the Republican who will wield the most power over the Biden agenda: Senator Mitch McConnell. Those decrying the “Giant Mitch McConnell Problem,” as Vanity Fair called it, assume that a McConnell-led GOP Senate will unleash a wave of bad-faith, hyper-partisan obstructionism that strangles Biden’s proposals.

Liberal analyst Norman Ornstein has long attacked “hostage-taking” congressional Republicans and offered increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories about McConnell. Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich calls McConnell the “most dangerous politician of my lifetime” (yes, worse than Trump). The Democratic presidential debates earlier this year focused heavily on attacking the senator from Kentucky.

All this demonization cannot erase the reality that McConnell and congressional Republicans have a healthy record of compromising with Democrats. The issue is that many of the critics don’t want bipartisan compromise; rather, they insist that Republicans unconditionally surrender and rubber-stamp liberal legislation with nothing in return.