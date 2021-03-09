The Dirty Cop and the Hunt for the Long Island Serial Killer of Prostitutes

The Long Island serial killer case has now confounded the Suffolk County Police Department for more than a decade, and it’s disappointing—if not altogether surprising—that Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer doesn’t definitively answer who committed the slayings in the ritzy gated community of Oak Park, Long Island. Nonetheless, as a documentary companion piece to Billy Jensen (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark) and Alexis Linkletter’s seven-part true crime podcast of the same name, the new two-hour Discovery+ special (premiering March 9) does forward a good deal of intriguing speculation about one possible suspect, who’s all the more notable for being the area’s former chief of police.

Unraveled’s story begins on May 1, 2010, when 23-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert was hired via Craigslist to spend time at the private Oak Beach residence of Joseph Brewer, only to flee the house and call 911, claiming someone was trying to kill her—before disappearing. Brewer and Gilbert’s driver Michael Pak were cleared of any wrongdoing, and police initiated a comprehensive search of the wealthy enclave, which in December 2010 resulted in the discovery of four bodies alongside Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach. In March and April of 2011, the remains of six additional women were found, and in December 2011, Gilbert was also located a short distance away. Though law enforcement couldn’t quite decide whether they were after a single perpetrator or multiple fiends—or whether Gilbert had fallen prey to the individual who’d murdered the others—it was clear to most that a serial killer was on the loose.

Unlike Lost Girls, Liz Garbus’ excellent 2020 Netflix drama (starring Amy Ryan), which pointed the finger at Oak Park resident Dr. Peter Hackett—who suspiciously gave Gilbert medication on the night she vanished—Unraveled fixates its gaze on Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke. According to various pieces of evidence unearthed and/or highlighted by Jensen and Linkletter, Burke was a disreputable character from the moment he joined the force.