The Dirty Little Secret Behind Iowa’s Amateur Hour

The Iowa caucus system is one of those ideas that seems sort of charming if you think about it for five minutes — a bunch of neighbors getting together in America’s most literate state, the one that gave us Jean Seberg and The Music Man – and utterly insane if you think about it for ten minutes. No secret ballot so you’re standing across from your boss when you vote, no early voting and doors close at 7 pm so if you stop for gas your vote doesn’t count, all in a state that doesn’t remotely resemble the American electorate as a whole.

I worked the Iowa caucus on the Republican side from 1996 to 2012 (though there really wasn’t one on that side in 2004) and am pretty much a fan boy for the state. I’ve ridden my bike across it in the yearly Ragbrai (I did it with my best friend from Des Moines and instead of taking a week we rode straight through in 24 hours and forgive the obnoxious brag but it was my pal’s idea and he was later killed in the bike Race Across America and I miss the guy.) I’ve followed Senator Chuck Grassley around with a camera on his yearly visit to all 99 counties and at various points it seems like half of my friends were Iowa Writer Workshop veterans.

But just because I have a soft spot in my heart doesn’t mean I have one in my head. It’s a nutty system no school would sanction to choose a student body president.