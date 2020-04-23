On April 3, an Instagram account called Celeb™ posted a photo of a young woman and four screenshots of legal documents. The woman was Kimberly Fattorini, a former Playboy employee who died from an overdose of the date rape drug gamma hydroxybutyrate, or “GHB,” in July of 2017. The screenshots came from a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County by her parents against the people they believe to be responsible for her death. Among them: a well-known club promoter named Elias Wehbe and the former NFL star Shawne Merriman.

“But Your friend just poor’d half G in my drink,” Fattorini wrote of Merriman in texts to Wehbe included in the lawsuit. “And I have never / Don’t go to sleep come Check on mr llllllllllllqlqllqllll / Me when you can.”

The document quickly spread around Instagram, gaining traction on prominent accounts across Los Angeles’ modeling and nightlife industries. The complaint, which Richie continued to post excerpts from, made its way to many of Fattorini’s acquaintances who hadn’t known the backstory of her death. “At the time [she died], everyone was told she had OD’d and no other details,” Brittany Littleton, an activist and restaurateur who met Fattorini twice through L.A.’s nightclub circuit, told The Daily Beast. “It struck everyone as strange but that’s it.”