The Drinks That Will Save Your Holiday Party

Whether you love or hate Eggnog, it wouldn’t be the holidays without a cup of the creamy cocktail. In this episode of podcast Life Behind Bars, hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich discuss the surprisingly long history of the traditional Christmas drink as well as share some of their other favorite seasonal beverages, including a flaming German punch and the British Tom & Jerry. (FYI The cartoon was actually named for the popular drink.) No matter if you’re the host or a guest, this episode may just save your holiday party!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

Edited by Alex Skjong

