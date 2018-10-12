The Dyson Airwrap Styler Is The Swiss Army Knife of Hair Tools

On the heels of their headline-worthy launch of the Supersonic Hair Dryer, Dyson just made an all-in-one styler, featuring a vacuum-powered curling tool.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler comes in three different sets for different kinds of hair, each with at least two curling barrels (one for each side of the head) and a "pre-styling dryer," which is basically a mini version of their supersonic dryer, made for taking hair from soaking wet out of the shower, to damp enough to style properly.

The Smooth + Control set is made for frizz-prone hair and features two 1.2 inch curling barrels, two 1.6 inch curling barrels, a firm smoothing brush, and the pre-styling dryer.

The Volume + Shape set is for fine, flat hair with two 1.2 inch barrels, a soft smoothing brush, a round volumizing brush, and the pre-styling dryer. Both sets will cost you $500, with the Complete Set (all the tools together) for $550.

