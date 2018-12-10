The Electric Kettles That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Using an electric kettle makes me feel one step closer to being British, though we'll never have the power they do since American outlets only put out 110 volts, while European are 220.

As someone that can't go through the day without at least a cup of coffee (most likely two, if I'm being totally honest), having an electric kettle has made me drink more tea. And not just tea that I know I like, but teas of different blends and origins. I also occasionally eat fancy instant ramen, the ones that come in plastic bowls for $4 and all the directions are still in Japanese. Having an electric kettle has made instant ramen even more instant, which is a big deal to me. Is it not to you? I said occasionally.

You can also easily make instant oatmeal in half the time it would take boiling water traditionally. And yes, you could totally use a microwave, but if you don't have one, this makes a really great addition to your kitchen. I don't like oatmeal at all, but that seems like something people who like oatmeal would appreciate.

Scrolling through the pages and pages on Amazon, you'll see that most kettles are utilitarian, silver and bulky. My electric kettle has no frills. It has a temperature control and a "Keep Warm" features, but it's mostly an on-an-off switch that matters to me, and this one has not let me down yet.

If you're someone that values appliances that fit into your decor, some kettles are just as beautiful to look at as some tea pots, so you'll feel good about them sitting on your counter. This one from Bella is not only ceramic, but it features a bunch of different patterns, like floral, marble, and chevron.

Then there's gooseneck kettles. Gooseneck kettles don't just look like that for the aesthetics. The long handle allows you to more accurately control the water coming from the spout. This one has a dial temperature control that allows for full customization that goes from 105°F to 212°F. While making your morning French press coffee may seem like it just requires boiling water, a lot of coffees flourish with the correct temperature water.

Electric kettles are another appliance that takes up space, but if you are someone who tends to drink many a hot beverage (or eats a lot of oatmeal), they're an incredibly valuable thing to own and use. It's not just a bunch of hot air water.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.