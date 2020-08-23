The Empathy Economy Is a Sham. The Protest Movement Is Real.

In the early 2010s, a famous white male writer, Colum McCann, cofounded a group calling for “radical empathy” and made a lot of money talking about this group on the speaker circuit. This was around the same time that many news outlets reported on a now-debunked scientific study that claimed literary fiction produces empathy—and the attendant opinion pieces making the case (for white audiences) that empathy was the cure for racism. Literary fiction, claimed Scientific American in 2013, “prompts the reader to imagine the characters’ introspective dialogues… undermining prejudices and stereotypes. They support and teach us values about social behavior, such as the importance of understanding those who are different from ourselves.”

Empathy was a buzzword, and therefore a business strategy. By mid-decade, the “Empathy Economy” was booming, putting a name to what advertisers and Hollywood have been doing for decades: encouraging consumers to see themselves as hired actors or to see actors as themselves. A company called The Empathy Business even created an “Empathy Index,” ranking businesses on various measures. Tellingly, Facebook took first place in 2016, of all years. The Facebook algorithm appeals to consumers by selecting similar perspectives. Similar perspectives mean more ability to empathize.

To meet the demands of the empathy economy, brand strategies, books, even a card game were born. In January of this year, AIGA Eye on Design published a feature on the empathy economy that asks “what happens when our emotional connections to others are designed, packaged, and sold?” The feature included the creator of that card game, Sub Rosa (which sells what it calls “Applied Empathy”) and an interview with an “empathy coach” who is quoted as saying: “What I’m really doing with my clients is helping them to better understand their own feelings and needs. Because when we’re not self-connected, we are much less capable of connecting with others.” (My italics.)