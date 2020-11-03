The Only Late-Night Show Crazier Than a Trump Rally

Each and every season of The Eric Andre Show is an embarrassment of riches. Take the time Lauren Conrad sprinted for the exit after he began slurping up his own vomit, T.I. flying into a rage when a PA emerged with his dick hanging out, or his chaotic exchange with the Spice Girls’ Mel B over whether Margaret Thatcher had “girl power.” This season, its fifth, features a new addition to the highlight reel: the look of pure, abject horror on actress Judy Greer’s face as she watches Andre guzzle a tall glass of his nanny’s diarrhea.

“It’s a haunted house, for sure, and that’s what we’re aiming for—them at their most mind-blown,” Andre tells me. “You know when your computer pinwheels? We’re trying to get them to pinwheel and capture it on camera.”

Andre reveals that he typically interviews celebrities for over an hour, subjecting them to a carnival of indignities until they ultimately crack, and edits it down to the best few minutes. While some famous folks are in on the joke, like Seth Rogen or Tyler the Creator, most of them aren’t, and their terrified reactions are the real deal.